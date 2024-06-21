Google is testing a floating search bar in the Google Discover results. So when you load up the Google home page on your mobile device and scroll through some Discover stories, the search bar sticks to the stop and floats over the stories.

This was spotted by Mordy Oberstein who posted a video of it on X - here is a still screenshot of it:

Here is his video:

Hey @rustybrick @glenngabe has the search bar in Discover always been sticky? pic.twitter.com/nmJTiAtbKY — Mordy Oberstein *45% give or take* (@MordyOberstein) April 26, 2024

