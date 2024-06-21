Google Tests Floating Search Bar In Google Discover

Google is testing a floating search bar in the Google Discover results. So when you load up the Google home page on your mobile device and scroll through some Discover stories, the search bar sticks to the stop and floats over the stories.

This was spotted by Mordy Oberstein who posted a video of it on X - here is a still screenshot of it:

Google Discover Floating Search Bar

Here is his video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

