Google: Adding Individual Pages Does Not Impact How We Crawl Your Site

Google's John Mueller said that simply adding individual pages won't impact how Google crawls your site. Crawl budget generally is only impacted by hundreds of thousands, if not millions of pages - not individual pages here or there.

If you have a site in the low hundreds of thousands of pages, I doubt you need to worry much about crawl budget. In fact, I think most sites on the internet do not need to worry about crawl budget. If you run Amazon, sure, you should - but I site like this, the one you are reading, with less than a 100,000 pages, I don't lose sleep over crawl budget.

John said this on Twitter, saying "Adding individual pages isn't going to affect how we crawl your site." He then linked to Google's help document on crawl budget management for large sites. That help document was introduced in December 2020.

Here are those tweets:

Adding individual pages isn't going to affect how we crawl your site. For more, I'd recommend https://t.co/FO6WhbGVOC & https://t.co/32rirc1JJi — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) February 15, 2022

