Did you know that Google Maps can suggest that you add a stop along the way as an advertisement or sponsored route along the way? It pops up as you are driving and asks you if you want to "Add stop" or "Cancel."

Anthony Higman was driving using Google Maps and the "add stop" ad popped up as he was headed to his destination. He wrote on X, "Yo, check out this wild new ad format on the Google Maps app." He said he "put in directions down the shore and then when I passed this gas station this Royal Farms ad popped up with "add stop." He added that he "didn't type anything in about gas or food or anything."

Here is the ad format:

Have you seen this ad format before?

Forum discussion at X.