Google Maps Add Stop Advertisements

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps

Did you know that Google Maps can suggest that you add a stop along the way as an advertisement or sponsored route along the way? It pops up as you are driving and asks you if you want to "Add stop" or "Cancel."

Anthony Higman was driving using Google Maps and the "add stop" ad popped up as he was headed to his destination. He wrote on X, "Yo, check out this wild new ad format on the Google Maps app." He said he "put in directions down the shore and then when I passed this gas station this Royal Farms ad popped up with "add stop." He added that he "didn't type anything in about gas or food or anything."

Here is the ad format:

Google Maps Add Stop Ad

Have you seen this ad format before?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Console Difficulties, Google Ranking Volatility, Zero Click Study, Google Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google URL Best Practices Updated: Don't Use Fragments To Change Page Content

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Add Stop Advertisements

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Ranking For Unrelated Keywords In Search? Make Your Titles & Content Clearer

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

July 4th Weekend Google Search Ranking Update & Volatility

Jul 7, 2024 - 9:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 5, 2024

Jul 5, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Console Difficulties, Google Ranking Volatility, Zero Click Study, Google Ads & More

Jul 5, 2024 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google: Ranking For Unrelated Keywords In Search? Make Your Titles & Content Clearer
Next Story: Google URL Best Practices Updated: Don't Use Fragments To Change Page Content

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.