Google Doodle That Was Pulled Down Is Now Live: Wear a Mask. Save Lives.

The other week I reported Google posted a Google Doodle about wearing a mask to help save lives and then Google pulled down the Doodle. Well, today, August 5th, it is back up and live. It leads to a search around [covid-19 prevention] with three pieces of advice, (1) wear a mask, (2) wash your hands and (3) socially distance from others.

The Doodle is above, it is a GIF of the Google logo wearing all sorts of face coverings.

Here is a screen shot of the search results:

So it is back - I am not sure why it was removed on July 29th and then placed back up. My suspicion was because of the Congressional hearing and to avoid any questions about the Doodle. :)

