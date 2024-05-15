Google Mobile Search Showing More Review Stars?

May 15, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Review Star Header

Google may be showing more review stars in the mobile search results, according to some reports. RankRanger six-point lift in how often review stars are showing in mobile search, while is also showing a lift but more modest lift.

Review stars in snippets look like this:

Google Snippet Review Stars

Vijay Chauhan spotted this change and informed me about it on X and I checked the various tools and there seems to be a bump reported by those tools.

RankRanger shows this bump:

Rankranger Reviews Chart

Semrush shows this bump:

Semrush Reviews Chart

Mozcast isn't really:

Mozcast Reviews Chart

Has anyone here noticed more review stars in the mobile Google search results recently?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement &amp; Pichai On Search Quality - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 15, 2024

May 15, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Google AI Overviews Launch In US Search Results

May 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

New Google AI Search Features Coming Soon - From Google I/O

May 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Web Filter Goes Live To Show Just Text Links

May 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Lowers Search Rankings Of Deepfake Porn Sites

May 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Mobile Search Showing More Review Stars?

May 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Sundar Pichai Shares Photo From Back Of Google I/O Stage
Next Story: Google Lowers Search Rankings Of Deepfake Porn Sites

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.