Google may be showing more review stars in the mobile search results, according to some reports. RankRanger six-point lift in how often review stars are showing in mobile search, while is also showing a lift but more modest lift.

Review stars in snippets look like this:

Vijay Chauhan spotted this change and informed me about it on X and I checked the various tools and there seems to be a bump reported by those tools.

RankRanger shows this bump:

Semrush shows this bump:

Mozcast isn't really:

Has anyone here noticed more review stars in the mobile Google search results recently?

Forum discussion at X.