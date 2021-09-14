Daily Search Forum Recap: September 14, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said that you can use internal linking to help Google trust more of your pages over time. Google Merchant Center is enforcing unique product identifiers for free listings. Google said if you get a mobile usability issue notice, you can ignore it if the page passes the live mobile friendly test. Google's John Mueller gave his explanation of passage ranking. Google is testing large sitelinks again, will this design go live soon?
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Smart Internal Linking Can Help Google Trust Your Site More
I found it super interesting to listen to a dialog between a new German startup and Google's John Mueller. The conversation leads to John Mueller
- Google Merchant Center Unique Product Identifier Enforcement
Google announced that beginning on September 15, 2021 Google will enforce correct unique product identifiers (UPIs) for your products uploaded to Google Merchant Center, even for free listings. Google said it is "expanding this enforcement and applying it to products listed in free listings."
- Google's John Mueller Explains Passage Ranking In More Detail
We've covered the topic of Google passage ranking with tons of articles over the past several months. But in this past Google video hangout with John Mueller, John explained in a nice way what passage ranking is all about.
- Google Tests Larger Sitelinks Block Design Again
Google is testing a larger sitelinks layout block design again. Google tested tons and tons of sitelinks formats over the years including this one. It began testing this look again a few months ago but the tests seem to be increasing, maybe we will see this new look rollout soon?
- Google: Ignore Mobile Usability Issue Notices If You Pass Live Test
Google's John Mueller said that if your page passes the live mobile usability test - that means you can ignore the Search Console notices of "new mobile usability issues detected for site." So as long as you pass the live mobile friendly test, you are good to go.
- Google Fashion Store
It has been a long time since I posted an image of a retail store named Google Fashion. But believe it or not, I did back in 2011 and also in 2015. Well, here is the 2021 version of the Google fashi
