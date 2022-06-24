Google Shopping Ads Tests Inserting Material In Ad Title From Query

Google is testing a dynamic keyword insertion feature for Google Shopping Ads where it may insert the material in the product if used in the searcher's query. I do not know if this is 100% new or not but it might be.

Store Growers shared an example of this in action on Twitter saying "Google is changing product titles in Shopping Ads depending on the search query. In this case, it added the material mentioned in the product feed "gold" to the front of the existing titles."

Here is the screenshot, click to enlarge it:

They went on to say "It certainly increases CTR, but it seems to pick products randomly to edit." But they would like more visibility into when Google does this.

Will this new GMC feature be coming soon? 😅 pic.twitter.com/GFehMPPqZK — Store Growers (@StoreGrowers) June 22, 2022

Have you seen this? Google has not yet commented on this...

