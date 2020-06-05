Google Keyword Planner Adds Refine Keywords

Google added the ability to refine keywords directly in the Google Keyword Planner tool. Google wrote this is to help "make it easier for you to find keyword ideas that fit with your new and existing campaigns, you can now refine keywords in Keyword Planner."

When refining keywords, you can group together ideas based on the attributes of your product or service–like color, size, and more. The example give by Google is "let's say that you're looking for keywords related to "dry skin." In the past, you would've had to sort through thousands of keyword ideas. Now, you can filter attributes to include or remove keyword ideas related to dry skin, such as 'face cream for dry skin', 'face lotion for dry skin' and 'best winter face cream'.

Here is a screen shot showing the refine keywords box on the right:

