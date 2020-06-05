New Google Ads Explanations Show Changes In Account Performance

Google Ads introduced a new feature that has been in beta since late last year named Google Ads Explanations. Explanations give you insights into large changes in your Google Ads account performance. These explanations help you quickly find out why it happened with the performance of your campaigns.

With explanations, you can view the reason for any change in clicks, impressions, cost and conversions in a single click. This makes it easy for you to spend more time focusing on optimization and less time investigating performance issues.

Here are the types of explanations:

How changes to your bids may have affected where and how often your ads showed. Bid Modifier changes: How changes to your device bid modifier, location bid modifier, demographic bid modifier, and audience bid modifier may have affected performance.

How changes to your budget may have affected how many clicks and impressions your ads received. Budget allocation: How spreading your budget across multiple entities (for example, ad groups) may have affected the performance of other entities.

How changing your average cost-per-click (CPC) may have caused your budget to run out more quickly or slowly than usual. Conversions: How changing your conversion actions status or settings may have affected the number of your conversions. Explanations also include data on conversion lag and tag firing frequency to help diagnose your performance changes.

How different factors may have affected how often your ads were eligible for traffic (for example, budget exhaustion or pausing an ad group or campaign, when all ads in an ad group were disapproved). Targeting changes: How changes to location targeting, keywords targeting, keyword status, and adding/removing an audience may affect performance.

How changes in search volume on Search partners and opt-in/opt-out of Search partners may affect performance. Change history: How changes to your account may have affected your account’s performance.

Here is a GIF that shows how to use it:

