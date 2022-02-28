Google Internal SEO Experts Hosting SEO Workshop - Is That Okay?

Feb 28, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
David Mihm pointed out on Twitter that Google is hosting a partner workshop event named "Drive Traffic to Your Website with SEO." The interesting bit is that the workshop says it is "hosted by one of Google's internal SEO experts, this workshop will give you a behind-the-scenes view into how Google approaches SEO for its own sites."

This is 100% a partner program with Google but the issue some have with this is that an internal SEO at Google is talking at this event.

But after I registered, I received a confirmation from the "Grow with Google Partners" with the Google Partner Program logo in the email confirmation.

Yes, Google has an internal SEO team, that is no secret. In fact, Google has said that their internal search teams are stricter with their internal SEO teams than they are with external SEOs. Google also said they don't give their internal SEO team preferential treatment.

Here is some of the concern over this, with John Mueller of Google responding:

Here is a screenshot of the event:

I actually registered and confirmed to be in it - I'll do my best to listen and let you know if I find anything out of the norm that is unfair or anything else.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

