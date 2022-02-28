Google Search Local Pack Is Now Interactive (Not A Static Map)

Allie Margeson from Whitespark noticed that the Google local pack in the search results is no longer a static map. The map is now interactive and lets searchers zoom in and out, move the map around, hover over businesses to see the names and reviews and even click on the map to go to a specific local business.

I can replicate this myself, here is a GIF I made of it in action but this probably will show on the right side for you:

You were unable to interact like this with the map before - but now you can.

Allie summed it up nicely on Twitter:

🗺️ Here's a quick view of what you can see as you interact with the local pack map: pic.twitter.com/YQCPZvBEEp — Allie Margeson (@SeoAllie) February 25, 2022

This started to roll out on the 22nd:

Google Local Pack map shows Zoom In (+) / Zoom Out (-) in SERP, See the before and after image.

CC: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/9EwSTAQKpA — Punit (@Punit6008) February 22, 2022

I wonder how, if any, this will impact local searchers and the businesses they reach out to?

