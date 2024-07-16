Google Search seems to be continuing to test highlighting words in blue in its search results snippets. Plus, Google is also testing showing light background color for some words in the search result snippets.

For the past several weeks, we've seen the blue highlighting of words in the search result snippets. This is instead of Google bolding those words that match or relate to your search query.

Here is a screenshot of this from Saijo George on X:

Then here is Google testing a light background color for those words in snippets, this one was spotted by Gagan Ghotra on X:

Keep an eye on these ongoing search result snippet tests. They may impact your clickthrough rates from the search results...

