Google Search Continues Tests Highlighted Snippets & Light Backgrounds

Jul 16, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Highlighter

Google Search seems to be continuing to test highlighting words in blue in its search results snippets. Plus, Google is also testing showing light background color for some words in the search result snippets.

For the past several weeks, we've seen the blue highlighting of words in the search result snippets. This is instead of Google bolding those words that match or relate to your search query.

Here is a screenshot of this from Saijo George on X:

Google Highlight Snippets

Then here is Google testing a light background color for those words in snippets, this one was spotted by Gagan Ghotra on X:

Google Light Snippets

Keep an eye on these ongoing search result snippet tests. They may impact your clickthrough rates from the search results...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Volatility, Indexing Bugs, Google Ads Broad Match Default &amp; YouTube SEO Tips - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2024

Jul 16, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google: Core Update Expected In The Coming Weeks

Jul 16, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Search Chat Feature Won't Let You Start New Chats

Jul 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Artificially Generated Content AGC Classification Score?

Jul 16, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google May Allow Publishers To Exclude Content From Google Discover

Jul 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Back To AI Overview Button

Jul 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google G Bees
Next Story: Google Search Tests Back To AI Overview Button

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.