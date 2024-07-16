Google Search Tests Back To AI Overview Button

Google Search is testing a way to jump back up to the AI Overview after you scroll past it. This button shows up after a searcher decides to scroll past the AI Overview and look at the normal search results. Google wants you to click the "Overview" button to go back to the AI Overview at the top, the one you decided to scroll past.

This was spotted by Amit Singh who shared a screenshot with me on X:

Google Search Back To Ai Overview Jump Button

I tried to replicate this both on desktop and mobile and while I do get the AI Overview at the top of the search results, when I scroll past it, I do not get this button to go back to the top where the AI Overview is shown.

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This is old, I covered this a while ago.

 

