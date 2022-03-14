Google Search Find Place Through Photos

A few years ago, Google began to roll out a local search feature to search photos of nearby places. Now Google seems to be calling this "find places through photos." I am not sure if this is in addition to the old version or if this is just renaming the old version of this feature.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted some screenshots on Twitter - I tried to replicate it but I am unable to. So maybe this is some sort of test? Here is one of those screenshots:

Here are more screenshots:

Is Google has replace - Search By Photos is now "Find Place Through Photos". ??.



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/NiD9hZdotG — khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 12, 2022

Google is rapidly testing so many new features like this and supplemental search features in search, and even for me, it is hard to keep up with.

