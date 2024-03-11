Google LSAs Shows Competitors In Your Google Business Profile Listing

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:41 am 3 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Upset Lawyer Google Logo

Imagine you pay for an advertisement, someone then clicks on that ad and is then able to see local competitors. Is that ad worth buying? Well, Google Local Service Ads that bring up your Google Business Profile can show nearby competitors in your Business Profile listing.

Okay, you've seen it before with Google local listings and branded knowledge panels and LSA messaging. But here is another form of that.

Anthony Higman spotted it and posted about it on X, he said, "Google is now running Local Services Ads for all of your competitors in your own Google Business Profile. This is active in all Google Business Profiles for lawyers." He added, "This is legit just a really really awful thing to do to businesses."

Here is a GIF of his video of this in action:

Google Lsa Competitors

Here is a static image of that section that shows the competitors in the Google Business Profile:

Google Business Profile Lsa Competitors

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core &amp; Spam Updates, Manual Actions, Spam Policies, Bing Webmaster Tools &amp; Deep Search - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2024

Mar 11, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Search

Bing Webmaster Tools May Provide Up 24 Months Of Data

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google LSAs Shows Competitors In Your Google Business Profile Listing

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sites Using AI For Some Articles But Don't Specify Which Is Lowest Quality Pages

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Explains Doubling Down On AI Content Now May Be A Bad Idea

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Reminder: Google Core Web Vitals Replaces FID With INP Tomorrow (March 12)

Mar 11, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Sites Using AI For Some Articles But Don't Specify Which Is Lowest Quality Pages
Next Story: Bing Webmaster Tools May Provide Up 24 Months Of Data

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.