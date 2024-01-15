Google Hotels View Market Comparison Pricing Feature

Jan 15, 2024
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Business Profiles has a feature named view market comparison. Here, Google shows you how your hotel is priced against the competition in the area. It has a price comparison of your hotel rates and other properties.

I am told this is not new but not every hotel sees this yet. Lluc B. Penycate posted on X some screenshots of this and Tim Capper said it has been available for some time but I never covered it and not all hotel listings see it.

Here is how to access it for your hotel, just search for the hotel name under the Google account that has access to it. Then click on the "View market comparison" that shows you "Learn how your rates compare to other properties."

Then you can see how your hotel is priced against others:

You can even see the data over time:

Have you seen this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

