Large SEO Reddit Community Taken Over By New Moderators

Online Takeover

A very large SEO Reddit community was taken over by new moderators over the past few days after the original and only moderator became inactive for a few weeks. Supposedly, the new moderators are deleting old SEO posts and have taken over the community.

To be clear, I am really not super involved in SEO Reddit communities, so I am not totally clear on what is going on.

This is the Reddit SEO community, you can see the new list of moderators are all relatively new accounts, all within two years, many less than a year on Reddit.

Here is how Malte Landwehr put it on X, "/r/SEO, one of the largest SEO communities in the world with 250,000+ members has been taken over by a group of 6-24 month-old, anonymous accounts that run a network of silver, crypto, and investment communities." "What could possibly go wrong?" he wrote.

Don't you just love the web?

Forum discussion at X.

 

