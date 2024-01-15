A very large SEO Reddit community was taken over by new moderators over the past few days after the original and only moderator became inactive for a few weeks. Supposedly, the new moderators are deleting old SEO posts and have taken over the community.

To be clear, I am really not super involved in SEO Reddit communities, so I am not totally clear on what is going on.

This is the Reddit SEO community, you can see the new list of moderators are all relatively new accounts, all within two years, many less than a year on Reddit.

Here is how Malte Landwehr put it on X, "/r/SEO, one of the largest SEO communities in the world with 250,000+ members has been taken over by a group of 6-24 month-old, anonymous accounts that run a network of silver, crypto, and investment communities." "What could possibly go wrong?" he wrote.

The new head mod just called me braindead.

And after one of his friends gave me the „certified professional“ user flair, the head mod laughed at me for calling myself a professional.

Not a good start. — Malte Landwehr (@MalteLandwehr) December 17, 2023

The new mod team of /r/SEO/ just started threatening users, including lawsuits. Why does @Reddit not care that one of their top 1% subreddits is treated like this? pic.twitter.com/z85D0OdQo3 — Malte Landwehr (@MalteLandwehr) December 17, 2023

The current state of the discourse between the /r/SEO community and the new mods:

50% of posts from community members were deleted. pic.twitter.com/GY7ZNBNrGn — Malte Landwehr (@MalteLandwehr) January 13, 2024

There was only one mod. This person became inactive for a few weeks.



In these situations, you can contact reddit and ask them to transfer moderation rights to you.



None of the members of /r/SEO knew about this or were consulted. — Malte Landwehr (@MalteLandwehr) December 17, 2023

Don't you just love the web?

