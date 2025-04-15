Google Bug Product Snippet Image Carousel

There seems to be a bug that is impacting the first image in the product snippet image carousel set. I was notified about this a few times in the past few days by various people and while I cannot replicate this, many can.

Here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani who shared this with me on X:

First Image Google Snippets Missing

Here is a screenshot of this from Rahul Mamtani on X:

First Image Google Snippets Missing2

I am not sure what is going on but it does seem to be an ongoing issue for the past few days.

I also apologize to the first person who reported this to me, a few days ago, I cannot find your post.

Forum discussion at X.

 

