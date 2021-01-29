Google Offers Help On The Apple iOS 14 ATT Policy Changes

Google has published a document explaining what developers need to know about the upcoming App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy changes. The changes will require developers to ask for permission when they use certain information from other companies’ apps and websites for advertising purposes, even if they already have user consent, Google said.

You can read more on Apple about the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy changes where Apple says:

The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users to discover apps created by talented developers around the world. Apps on the App Store are held to a high standard for privacy, security, and content because nothing is more important than maintaining users’ trust. Later this year, you’ll be required to provide information about some of your app’s data collection practices on your product page. And with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, you will need to ask users for their permission to track them across apps and websites owned by other companies.

Here is what Google posted:

Evaluate whether Apple’s ATT prompt is right for your app

Review Apple’s documentation and applicable laws and regulations to determine whether implementing the ATT framework is right for your app.

Expect fluctuations in iOS App campaigns traffic

After Apple’s ATT policy goes into effect, your iOS App campaigns are likely to see fluctuations in campaign volume. For App campaigns for engagement, you will see a significant decrease in reach. We encourage you to closely monitor the performance and delivery of all your iOS App campaigns and, if necessary, adjust budgets and bids to achieve your goals.

Implement Apple’s SKAdnetwork API

SKAdnetwork is Apple’s new framework to verify installs from various ad networks where you promote your app. You can easily implement SKAdnetwork solution by upgrading to the latest version of Google Analytics for Firebase. This will automatically register your apps for SKAdnetwork attribution and help you measure “first open” conversions for consented users. Alternatively, you can use another SDK that supports SKAdnetwork or implement Apple’s SKAdnetwork API yourself.

See here for guidance on Apple’s App Privacy Details while using Google Analytics for Firebase on iOS 14.

Consolidate iOS App campaigns and use only tCPI or tCPA bidding

Consolidate to 8 or fewer app install campaigns for each of your iOS apps to maintain optimal performance due to SKAdnetwork’s campaign limitation. If you’re participating in our beta for tROAS campaigns on iOS, you should pause these campaigns and revert to tCPA campaigns by enforcement.

Get reporting insights for your iOS App campaigns

You’ll also see a change in the way we report on conversions. In reporting, we will be expanding modeled conversions from just on Search to other channels as well. This means your conversion column—as well as your install, in-app action, and conversion value columns—may contain modeled conversions. If you want to view reporting data for SKAdnetwork, specifically, you can go to Reporting > Other > SKAN conversions after Apple’s ATT policies go into effect. This SKAdnetwork reporting data will be in the Google Ads API in the coming months.

Protect iOS monetization with new AdMob features

If you are also an ads publisher, you can visit our AdMob Help Center for suggestions on how to help improve iOS monetization rates.

Please tune in to our Learn with Google education series for ongoing guidance about the latest iOS campaign management, bidding and measurement innovations that can help you improve performance and achieve your growth goals.

