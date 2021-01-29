Google Search Now Displays Sports Player Statistics

Jan 29, 2021
Google Search is now showing the statistics for individual sport player stats. Mordy Oberstein, who admits he is not a 12 year old, noticed this new Google feature because he said he checks these queries often enough.

He shared a screen shot of a search for [michael jordan stats]:

click for full size

Here are his tweets:

Got to love the puns...

