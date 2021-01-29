Google Search Now Displays Sports Player Statistics

Google Search is now showing the statistics for individual sport player stats. Mordy Oberstein, who admits he is not a 12 year old, noticed this new Google feature because he said he checks these queries often enough.
He shared a screen shot of a search for [michael jordan stats]:
Here are his tweets:
Still a little work to do... this steroid consuming fellow seems to have terrible stats... because he was a pitcher.— Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) January 27, 2021
(The stats here are for a batter. Pitchers in the American League only bat during the playoffs when playing away games) pic.twitter.com/k3NBPkewDF
Got to love the puns...
Holy cow... I see what you did there! pic.twitter.com/GKe3kJxywp— Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) January 27, 2021
