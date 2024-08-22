Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Now we are seeing some early reports of those early August core update gains are being reversed, for some. A new report says if you want links in Google AI Overviews, then you need to rank well organically. Google said unanswered comments are not bad for your rankings. Google Ads bug attributed traffic to a legacy match bidding type. Google is testing verification icons on organic search results.

