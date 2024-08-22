Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Now we are seeing some early reports of those early August core update gains are being reversed, for some. A new report says if you want links in Google AI Overviews, then you need to rank well organically. Google said unanswered comments are not bad for your rankings. Google Ads bug attributed traffic to a legacy match bidding type. Google is testing verification icons on organic search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Reports: Some Google August Core Update Gains Vanishing In Past 24 Hours
    I am starting to see some early reports from some site owners and SEOs that the gains they may have seen early on with the Google August 2024 core update, is slowly starting to slip away or vanish as you would... Meaning, some are noticing a surge (small relative to pre-helpful content update) increases but now some are seeing that surge slide back down.
  • Google Ads Bug Attributes Traffic To Legacy Smart Matching Type
    Google has confirmed another bug with Google Ads where it accidentally attributed traffic to a match type that should not exist anymore - smart matching. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ad Liaison, confirmed the issue and said, "Advertisers will not be charged for these clicks, and we've reverted the change."
  • New Report: Want Links In Google AI Overviews? Rank Well In Google Search.
    Do you want to get links in the new Google AI Overviews that show up in Google Search? Well, a new report says all you need to do is rank well in Google Search organically and you are incredibly likely to have links in the AI Overviews.
  • Google: Unanswered Comments Don't Hurt Your Google Search Rankings
    Martin Splitt from Google said that having unanswered comments on your site or webpages does not negatively hurt your rankings in Google Search and is not a bad SEO thing. He said Google Search does not look to see of your comments get answered or do not get answered.
  • Google Tests Verification Icons For Free Search Result Listings
    After testing the blue verification icons and labels for ads in the Google Search results, now Google seems to be testing them on the free organic search results. Oh, and Google also tested them in gold, and Microsoft tested verification labels in organic free listings too.
  • Google IPO Day Ringing The Bell Photo From 20 Years Ago
    On August 19, 2004 Google's initial public offering took place, a total of 19,605,052 shares were offered at a price of $85 per share. Here is a photo that former Google executive, Marissa Mayer shared on X the other day, of the photo of some Googlers ringing the bell that day.

