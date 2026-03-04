Google Tests Bold Site Names In Search Results

Google is testing bolding the site names in the search results. We've seen Google bold many other elements of the search result snippet, but I don't think I've covered Google testing bolding the site name portion of the search snippet.

We've seen Bing bold site names on hover over but again, not Google.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted on X about it. Here is part of his screenshot:

Google Bold Sitenames

Here is what I see:

Google Normal Sitenames

I am not sure this makes a huge difference either way but hey, Google is always testing.

Forum discussion at X.

 

