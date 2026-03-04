Google Search Wider Images For Some Travel Queries

Google Search may have rolled out an update for the images it shows in the search results All tab. For some queries, Google is showing a full-width image pack, but with only four wider images, not the five images that we saw before.

I am not sure if this is new, but Nishant Gupta posted on X and said, "Google looks to be testing a new image-design on the search layout. For travel/trek queries like Badimalika, visuals are getting pushed higher than the usual blue links."

It stood out to me as looking different than what I would normally see, but I am not sure. I can replicate it, here is what I see:

Google Wider Images Results

Is this new?

Forum discussion at X.

 

