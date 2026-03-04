Google Search may have rolled out an update for the images it shows in the search results All tab. For some queries, Google is showing a full-width image pack, but with only four wider images, not the five images that we saw before.

I am not sure if this is new, but Nishant Gupta posted on X and said, "Google looks to be testing a new image-design on the search layout. For travel/trek queries like Badimalika, visuals are getting pushed higher than the usual blue links."

It stood out to me as looking different than what I would normally see, but I am not sure. I can replicate it, here is what I see:

Is this new?

Forum discussion at X.