Google Advertiser Verification Program To Accept DBAs

Google Ads has this advertiser verification program and now advertisers can use their DBAs ("doing business as") or trade names for that verification. Google said these names are accepted if the legal documents also state the names and in many legal documents, it does ask for DBAs to be listed.

Google wrote yesterday afternoon, "In December 2023, Google will update the advertiser verification program to accept the verification of trade names or "doing business as" (DBA) names provided that the trade name or DBA name and the legal name are both on the legal document submitted for verification (i.e., when both names are shared)."

So if this was holding you back from getting verified, it no longer should.

