Bing is showing a box in its search results for "Local businesses for Christmas." This box shows Christmas-related stores, such as groceries, bakeries, etc, that are open now.

I suspect this is useful in that there are many people looking for stores that might help them prepare for the holiday.

I personally do not see it when I search Bing for Christmas but Shameem Adhikarath does and posted screenshots on X - here are his screenshots:

