Google Ads Customer Match Now Has Real-Time Match Rates

Google announced that is is now making the Customer Match feature in Google Ads. Now the Customer Match lists can show you in real time the percentage of your customer list that is usable with Customer Match.

Customer Match helps you reach custom segments of your existing customers and deliver a tailored message when it's most relevant to them by uploading first-party customer data, which Google uses to match against Google users.

Google said "when you upload your customer list you’ll get a match rate—this is the percentage of your customer list that is usable with Customer Match. Previously, you had to wait to see what your match rate would be. To help you identify and troubleshoot issues faster, you can now see your match rate instantly. In addition, we’ll show you the match rates of previous uploads so you can see your historical trends1."

Here are screen shots:

