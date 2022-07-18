Think With Google Test My Site Portal Sunsetting

Google six years ago launched a Test My Site portal in the Think with Google portal. Well, that feature is going away soon, in the next few months Google will sunset the tool.

Google has posted a notice on the top of testmysite.thinkwithgoogle.com that says "Test My Site is no longer updated with new data and will be sunset in the next few months."

Of course, Google has many other tools where you can test your site now, including PageSpeed Insights, the mobile-friendly test, Google Search Console, core web vitals and the list goes on and on. So I don't think this is a huge loss?

I spotted this via Yatin Mulay on Twitter:

Woha! Google is retiring the domain level Mobile Speed Test Tool ? https://t.co/BSVBoUjOCS flashing a warning.@GinnyMarvin @dannysullivan @rustybrick #ppchat Seems gotta rely on Page Insights tool going forward? pic.twitter.com/RhXBFEP1We — Yatin Mulay (@abilitydesigns) July 18, 2022

