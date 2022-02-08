Google Ads Tests Global Site Tag With Automatic User Data Collection

Google Ads is testing a new feature for the global site tag that can be configured to automatically collect user data. Dario Zannoni spotted this and wrote on Twitter "Global Site Tag can now automatically collect the information that the user submits on the website (like email and telephone). This seems to provide the same result of Enhanced Conversions."

Here is the screen shot Dario shared:

The global site tag, according to the help document, "works in unison with another piece of code, an event snippet or a phone snippet, to track your conversions." Google added "you can use the global site tag to track your Google Ads conversions. When you create a website conversion action in the new Google Ads experience, you’ll see a global site tag instead of the previous conversion tracking tag."

Dario said that "automatic data collection seems to be one further step to employ user provided data for tracking and attribution, with cookies going away." The automatic collection is only with Google Global Site Tag gtag.js, "so it is not available when using standard tag implementation via GTM," Google Tag Manager, Dario added.

That is as much as we know right now, George Nguyen covered this also at Search Engine Land.

About the data availability, it is not clear yet. I couldn't find any additional documentation. I've just seen found this option yesterday, we will see what happens, but I guess almost no info available to us, similarly to Enhanced CVs — Dario Zannoni (@DarioZannoni) February 5, 2022

