Google Ads Gambling & Games Certification Eligibility: Good Health

On March 23, 2026, Google will update its Google Ads Gambling and games policy to say that your overall account must demonstrate good policy health to be eligible for gambling and games certification. Meaning, you need to have a good account history and have a number of violations on your account.

Google wrote, All accounts seeking to advertise in any gambling and games category must now demonstrate good policy health as set out below."

What is good policy health?

Google wrote:

  • Manager Accounts (MCCs) which have significant volume of gambling certificates revoked from accounts under its management
  • or if significant volumes of accounts under your management are found to have violated the gambling policy while relying on a gambling certificate,
  • will lose the ability to apply for any new online gambling certificates and will have existing certifications revoked.

What is "significant," is not clear.

Also, Google is emphasing this existing domain requirement:

  • Certification is not available for sites hosted on free platforms, those using a sub-domain whose root domain is a third party platform host, those with no association with gambling or those with a second-level domain not owned and operated by the advertiser.

Forum discussion at X.

 

