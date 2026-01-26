Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads launched a new billing report. Google AI Mode product images are showing price lables. Google Ads has a new campaign mix experiments beta help document. Google Ads product campaign view report is new also. And Google Ads is updating its gambling and game certification eligibility policy

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ads New Billing Report

Google is rolling out a new billing report within Google Ads. The new billing report gives you line-by-line view of your Google Ads invoices.

Google is testing adding price labels on top of the product images within AI Mode results. I tried to replicate this but I was not able to, so it seems like a test.

Google Ads has a new help document named Campaign Mix Experiments (Beta). This describes how advertisers can test multiple campaign types, budgets, and settings across campaigns in a single experiment.

Google Ads lets you see how your product ads are performing across all your campaigns in a single view. Some advertisers are saying this is a new report, so I figured I'd share what they're noticing.

On March 23, 2026, Google will update its Google Ads Gambling and games policy to say that your overall account must demonstrate good policy health to be eligible for gambling and games certification. Meaning, you need to have a good account history and have a number of violations on your account.

Here is a photo from the Google offices in London. You can see this super long staircase. It just looks weird, maybe at this angle. I always found this building to be interesting looking.

