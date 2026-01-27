Microsoft Advertising has fully released the Microsoft Advertising Ad Preview Hub to all users. "I am beyond excited about Microsoft Advertising's new Ad Preview Hub! This is GA and should be live in your accounts in all markets," Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, wrote on LinkedIn.

I am pretty sure "GA" refers to globally available, in what Navah Hopkins wrote above.

This is only available right now for Audience ads only but I am told it is coming for other campaign types in the future.

Here is a screenshot:

Here is what Navah Hopkins posted:

1. To access Ad Preview Hub, make sure you have an image/video uploaded into the ad builder. That will trigger "View All" on the left-hand side of the preview.

Why this is useful: getting insights on creative you're planning to use shouldn't be restricted to a looped carousel. You can easily see all manifestations of your creative in real time.

2. Once you're in the Ad Preview Hub, you can see all ad formats for supported publishers (as of now MSN and Outlook), devices, and asset types.

Why this is useful: different placements have different mechanics and understanding whether your creative will translate to a given placement can inform whether you make adjustments to the asset, content targeting, or both.

3. The best part, you can share these previews with clients/stakeholders via a link that expires in 30 days. This link is generated by you and allows people you share the link with to review your creative in the exact way it will serve online.

Why this is useful: many brands have strict policies about reviewing exact creative layouts before greenlighting budget. This will enable you share exactly how creative will appear without needing to wait to see it in the wild.

