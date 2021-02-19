Google Ads Responsive Search Ads The New Default Ad Type

Google announced responsive search ads will be the default ad type for Google Search ad campaigns in Google Ads. Google said the expanded text ads can still be created if needed. But Google doesn't think you will need them because they are wicked smart when it comes to machine learning.

Google said "the ways people search continue to change—and COVID-19 has only accelerated the pace of change. For example, searches for "takeout restaurants" have grown over 5000%,1 while searches for “online learning” have grown over 400%2 in the last year. Responsive search ads can help you reach more of your customers and grow your business in real time, even as consumer behavior changes. Using machine learning, responsive search ads automatically identify the best combination of headlines and descriptions to deliver the right ad to the right person. In fact, we’ve seen advertisers that add responsive search ads in their ad groups achieve up to 10% more clicks and conversions."

Responsive search ads will automatically test different combinations and learn which combinations perform best of your ad headlines and descriptions and put the best together for you, automatically.

Google began beta testing responsive search ads back in May 2018 and then opened it up to all advertisers in October 2019.

Here is how responsive search ads work:

The more headlines and descriptions you enter, the more opportunities Google Ads has to serve ads that more closely match your potential customers’ search queries, which can improve your ad performance. After you enter headlines and descriptions, Google Ads assembles the text into multiple ad combinations in a way that avoids redundancy, different from expanded text ads, you can provide up to 15 headlines and 4 descriptions for a single responsive search ad. Next, in any given ad, a maximum of 3 headlines and 2 descriptions will be selected to show in different combinations and orders. Over time, Google Ads will test the most promising ad combinations, and learn which combinations are the most relevant for different queries.

