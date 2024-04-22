Google Search With 16 Shopping Ads

Google Bikes Store Ai

It is good to have choices but too many choices might not be good, said some wise man. Well, here is Google giving you 16 choices of bikes in the shopping ad spot at the top of the Google Search results.

This was spotted by Mike Hardaker and he shared this screenshot with me on X - here it is:

Google 16 Shopping Listing Ads

I tried to replicate it, but I was unable to. I suspect this is some sort of weird bug?

I mean, I was able to see the normal carousel ads:

Google Normal Carousel Shopping Ads

I also saw the right side ads:

Google Right Side Shopping Ads

And those new vertical tall ads:

Google Vertical Shopping Ads

This new one has to be a bug, right?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax & More
