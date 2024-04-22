It is good to have choices but too many choices might not be good, said some wise man. Well, here is Google giving you 16 choices of bikes in the shopping ad spot at the top of the Google Search results.

This was spotted by Mike Hardaker and he shared this screenshot with me on X - here it is:

I tried to replicate it, but I was unable to. I suspect this is some sort of weird bug?

I mean, I was able to see the normal carousel ads:

I also saw the right side ads:

And those new vertical tall ads:

This new one has to be a bug, right?

