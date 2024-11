Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Microsoft is testing categorizing the videos within its Bing video search results. Bing's video search interface can show at the top a featured video for the query, then trending videos related to the query, then short videos, then a related category of videos, followed by the normal video thumbnails.

This change was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted about it on Mastodon. He wrote, "Bing is testing a different presentation for their video results: they now show 4 boxes at the top. The first shows the top result, while the other 3 show three results each for subtopics. For me, this is a bit too much information at first glance..."

Here is the test - I was able to replicate this:

Here is what it normally shows:

So much for Bing trying to simplify things?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.