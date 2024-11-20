Bing Video Search Tests Categorizing Videos

Nov 20, 2024
Filed Under Bing Search

Blue Video Camera

Microsoft is testing categorizing the videos within its Bing video search results. Bing's video search interface can show at the top a featured video for the query, then trending videos related to the query, then short videos, then a related category of videos, followed by the normal video thumbnails.

This change was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted about it on Mastodon. He wrote, "Bing is testing a different presentation for their video results: they now show 4 boxes at the top. The first shows the top result, while the other 3 show three results each for subtopics. For me, this is a bit too much information at first glance..."

Here is the test - I was able to replicate this:

Bing Video Search Results Test

Here is what it normally shows:

Bing Video Search Results Normal

So much for Bing trying to simplify things?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

