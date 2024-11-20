Microsoft is testing categorizing the videos within its Bing video search results. Bing's video search interface can show at the top a featured video for the query, then trending videos related to the query, then short videos, then a related category of videos, followed by the normal video thumbnails.

This change was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted about it on Mastodon. He wrote, "Bing is testing a different presentation for their video results: they now show 4 boxes at the top. The first shows the top result, while the other 3 show three results each for subtopics. For me, this is a bit too much information at first glance..."

Here is the test - I was able to replicate this:

Here is what it normally shows:

So much for Bing trying to simplify things?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.