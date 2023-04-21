Bing Search Transparent Toggle For Some Images

Apr 21, 2023
Microsoft Bing Search sometimes will show a button to see what images look like with transparent backgrounds. It shows up for searches for some company logos, where it says "see which images have transparent backgrounds."

This can come in handy, especially when I want to drop logos on images, like the one above. Finding a logo with a transparent background is helpful.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath and posted on Twitter:

Here is a video of it in action:

I don't know if this is a new feature, but I've never seen it in the Bing search results. Yes, you can filter images in Bing and Google images for images with transparent backgrounds but I've never seen this toggle feature.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

