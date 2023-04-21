Google Search "Lives Affected" Box For Horrific Events

When the horrific Louisville shooting happened several days ago, SEOs began to notice a new box in the Google search results labeled "lives affected." It was a box that showed the latest horror from that shooting.

I didn't want to cover it right away and I gave it some time but I wanted to document that Google has this new "Lives affected" box for events like this. The box is still there today, but I do assume it will go away soon.

Shalom Goodman, a news SEO, spotted it but folks like Glenn Gabe and Will Flannigan all noted as well that this is new.

Here is a screenshot for the query [louisville shooting]:

Here are some of the tweets about this sad feature Google has in its search results:

Pretty sad that Google now recognizes and responds to mass shooting with vital info such as this. â€” Will Flannigan ðŸŒµ (@Will_Flannigan) April 11, 2023

I saw that yesterday as well. I don't think I've seen that before. â€” Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) April 11, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.