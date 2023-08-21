Microsoft: Bing Chat Usage Up Big Time In Past Few Weeks

Despite all the data showing that Microsoft Bing has not gained any market share since it launched Bing Chat in February, Microsoft is saying Bing Chat's usage has been up a lot in the past few weeks.

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing at Microsoft, replied to a complaint on Twitter about server issues with Bing Chat. He said, "We had a big increase in usage in the last three weeks, need more capacity. Working urgently on fixing the situation."

It seems Bing Chat is getting used more and more over time and that Bing has to keep adding more and more resources and capacity to handle it.

Here are those tweets:

We had a big increase in usage in the last three weeks, need more capacity. Working urgently on fixing the situation. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) August 18, 2023

We are waiting for the big infrastructure upgrade to come really soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.