Google LSAs Changes In Validation Logic For Bid Modifications

Sep 18, 2024
Google Ads

Google Ads Coins

Some advertisers received an email from Google this week with the subject line, "Changes in validation logic for bid modifications." This email was sent to Google Local Service Ads advertisers who potentially used the API for that service.

The email says:

You're receiving this email because you have been identified as a possible API user for Google Local Services Ads.

It goes on to explain that "beginning September 16, 2024, when you modify the manual_cpa_bid_micros field of a Local Services Ads campaign via API,| there will be a change in validation logic. When you request to modify manual_cpa_bid_micros for a given category, all bids greater than zero will be accepted."

Note that the Local Services Ads advertiser portal will continue to display an estimate of the number of leads that a given bid may yield, so you can continue to reference that experience when determining your bid.

Anthony Higman posted about this on X and wrote, "Is this saying what I think it's saying? You can set any bid now? And any bid will accepted with no ceiling?"

Several other advertisers were also disturbed by this notice.

Here is the email:

Google Lsa Email

Forum discussion at X.

 

