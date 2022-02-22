Bing Colorized Backgrounds For Search Ads & More

Microsoft is testing or rolling out colorized background patterns for search ads, shopping search ads and other non-ad elements. Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO, notified me of this, he saw it in the Bing Image search results but I see them in the main Bing web search results.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a still shot at higher resolution that you can click on:

Here is the image box, but this also shows in the main image results and more areas:

Depending on refreshing, I either see a solid white background, or I see this colorized version. So I think this is newish - it was spotted on Friday, February 18th but I didn't write about it until today.

