Google Shopping Search Might Not Support Excluding Keywords

Google Search has long supported excluding words from your search by adding a minus sign before the word in the search box. But there are numerous complaints that this does not work in Google's Shopping search results.

So if you search for pants without pockets, you get plenty of pants with pockets:

I mean, who really wants pants without pockets? But that is not the point.

Aishwarya Tapadar, a Google community manager, recently responded to numerous ongoing complaints about this in a few Google Web Search Help threads saying "Thank you for sharing this feedback. We've passed it along to our Product teams!"

So basically, Google will pass this feedback up the chain and see if they can get negative keywords or word exclusion working in Google Shopping Search.

I am honestly not sure if it once ever or recently did work and recently stopped working or if it never worked.

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.