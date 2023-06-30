Bing Chat Share Feature Returning On July 4th

In May, Bing added a share feature to Bing Chat and then abruptly removed the feature in early June. Bing's Mikhail Parakhin said that the feature should start to slowly roll back out, under a new system, starting on July 4th.

Mikhail Parakhin said on Twitter that the share feature is coming back, he said, "We plan to start flighting the new “share” system on 7/4."

Here is that tweet:

We plan to start flighting the new “share” system on 7/4 — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) June 29, 2023

Here is what the share feature looked like:

Now when you try it, that share icon is missing:

So it should be back for some of you next week, if all the testing and the slow roll out goes as expected.

