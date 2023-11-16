Google Adds New Course Carousel Info & Search Console Reports

Google announced it has expanded its courses rich results so you can now provide new data such as pricing, educational level, ratings, and length with structured data. Google said this data can appear in a new carousel feature within Google Search.

Google also added a new course rich results report in Google Search Console.

In 2016, Google added courses structured data but it was more limited where it showed name, description, and publisher for the course. Now, the course details gains pricing, educational level, ratings, and length. Note, Google said "The course list rich result will continue to be supported, and your traffic will not be affected regardless of whether you decide to add the new course info markup. We will continue to use the same schema.org structured data type for both features."

Here is the new course info structured data documentation. It says, "You can help people find your course content by telling Google about your course using course info structured data. When you provide more detailed information about a course, such as reviewer ratings, pricing, and course details, Google can better understand your course and present a rich experience to people with the course info rich result."

Here is what these new details look like in Search:

Here is the image Google shared:

The course info Rich result report in Google Search Console is also new. It shows valid and invalid structured data items for pages with course info structured data, and the issues causing items to become invalid. "You can use the report to debug, fix, and validate your structured data issues," Google wrote.

Here is a screenshot:

You can also use the Rich result test in Google Search Console to test the validity of your course info markup by submitting the URL of a page or a code snippet. Using the tool, you can confirm whether or not your markup is valid instantly without waiting for the rich result report to be updated, Google added.

Here is what that looks like:

Some related tweets:

How-to snippets go away, but another carousel arrives. For now :) "This data can appear in the course info rich result, which is a new carousel feature in Google Search that helps learners discover and compare courses that fit their unique needs." https://t.co/cLolUTXdac — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 15, 2023

Forum discussion at X.