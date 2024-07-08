YouTube Traffic Sources Affect Same Traffic Sources, Not Different Traffic Sources

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Engine Optimization

Exploding Youtube

I don't cover YouTube SEO here much but I found a post from the YouTube Liaison talking about how traffic sources are impacted. In short, the YouTube home page recommendations are affected by viewers watching videos from the home page and not affected by external views, people watching your videos on an external site.

He posted this on X saying, "Traffic sources primarily affect the same traffic source. So home page recommendations aren’t primarily affected by external views, but by viewers watching from the home page."

This was in response to a YouTube's creator question on the topic:

There is a whole set of YouTube discovery and performance FAQs, you can go through that but I doubt you'd find any secrets.

I mean, it does say that its recommendation system does pay "attention" to what people watch, what they do not watch, what they search for, likes and dislikes and more.

Watch time is not just made up on the views, but also how much of the video they are watching:

Here is a video from that page:

He also said the YouTube "algorithm intentionally has no knowledge of monetization."

I stink at YouTube SEO, mostly because my videos do not have the headline "how to rank #1 in Google" and because I am not enjoyable to look at :-).

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Console Difficulties, Google Ranking Volatility, Zero Click Study, Google Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Engine Optimization

YouTube Traffic Sources Affect Same Traffic Sources, Not Different Traffic Sources

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console New Owner Notifications Bug?

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google URL Best Practices Updated: Don't Use Fragments To Change Page Content

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Add Stop Advertisements

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Ranking For Unrelated Keywords In Search? Make Your Titles & Content Clearer

Jul 8, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

July 4th Weekend Google Search Ranking Update & Volatility

Jul 7, 2024 - 9:05 am
Previous Story: Google Search Console New Owner Notifications Bug?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.