Programming Note: Offline Monday For Yom Kippur 5784

This is just a programming note that I will be 100% offline starting Sunday night (September 24th) through Monday night (September 25th) for Yom Kippur. I am not scheduling any stories on Yom Kippur; nothing will be posted. We have a white theme going up today around 3pm ET through all of Yom Kippur (as a reminder, so check it out).

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos, check out the new search vlogs or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel. :)

Here are stories I posted on Sunday to make up for it:

Yom Kippur is one of the most significant days of the year in the Jewish religion. We basically pray and fast (and sleep) the whole 25-hour period. You can learn more about the day on Wikipedia if you are interested. This year it will be more interesting as it might rain and the outside, socially distant set up might be a bit wet...

For my fellow Jews - have an easy and meaningful fast. If I have done anything to insult, upset, or embarrass anyone - I am sincerely sorry. I ask for your forgiveness.

We will resume on Tuesday, after Yom Kippur.

Note: Most of the Jewish holidays this season are on weekends, with the exception of Yom Kippur - so you won't see other "programming notes" from me in the coming weeks.