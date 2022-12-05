Vlog #200: Jeremy Meindl On CRM Targeting To Get A Girl (He Married Her) & For Marketing

Part one and part two with Jeremy Meindl was more on black hat SEO stuff and now in part three, we get into more white hat topics. We start with CRM targeting and how he got into CRM targeting. It started with him trying to get a date with a girl he liked. He photoshopped his face into ads that this girl would see and now he is married to her with two kids. This CRM targeting strategy worked well for him.

Jeremy Meindl then spoke about how to use CRM targeting for digital marketing. They targeted a specific client's product and her connections and pummeled those ads and it ended up getting them the meeting they wanted with the client. It was clever and it worked.

He gave more tips on what to do with the PII restrictions and how to go around them. So his company, Target IQ does that and you can get a free t-shirt if you reach out to him.

You can learn more about Jeremy Meindl by Googling him.

