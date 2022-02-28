Vlog #161: Taylor Kurtz On SEO Gratitude & Getting Up Early To Work

Taylor Kurtz (@realtaylorkurtz) is the Founder of Crush the Rankings and he stopped by my office to talk SEO. Crush the Rankings is now about four years old and he started this company based on him working on a site that was “black listed” in Google. He credited his mentor, Mindy Weinstein, in helping him through that process. He spoke about his process to recover that site and how he learned about SEO to accomplish that.

He had the flexibility to start his own company and do it his own thing, so he is super grateful he was able to start his own company. He actually launched his company on the day he graduated from university. You can hear from Taylor how appreciative of the support he had along the way, which is such a nice thing to hear from people on the industry.

Taylor’s work ethic is insane, he is up at 4am and checks email before he even gets out of bed. But he does go to sleep pretty early, which I think is amazing and a great thing. Being productive is much easier for some people earlier in the morning than later at night. I personally wake up at 5am but I don’t go to sleep until after 11pm.

You can learn more about Taylor Kurtz @realtaylorkurtz on social.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.