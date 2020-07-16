Google: Remove A Lot Of Pages From Your Site, Remove The URLs From Your Sitemap

Jul 16, 2020 • 8:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

John Mueller of Google said it is a good idea to remove the URLs of pages you remove from your web site from your XML Sitemap file. He said "if you remove or change a lot of pages on your site, it's good to reflect that in a sitemap file."

He said this on Twitter "If you remove or change a lot of pages on your site, it's good to reflect that in a sitemap file, but in general, it usually takes a bit of time for our systems to recognize that and to reflect it in the search results. That's normal."

It is common sense - I mean, why send Google to URLs and pages that no longer return any content? But if you need Google to tell you that, here it is.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Removed Twitter Results From Search
 
blog comments powered by Disqus