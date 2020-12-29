Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Passage Indexing Won't Look Different From Normal Search Result Snippets
Since Google announced passage indexing (ranking) many assumed they would look different in the search results. But no, they won't look any different according to Danny Sullivan of Google. Danny told me on Twitter that passage indexing "doesn't change the look of results."
- Google: Nosnippet Tag Won't Prevent Passage Indexing From Ranking
Google's Danny Sullivan has said that using the nosnippet tag won't prevent your pages or passages from your pages from being ranked in Google Search. Danny Sullivan said on Twitter "you can't use it to block parts of a page from being indexed for ranking."
- Google Search Console Issue Validation May Be Working
A couple of weeks ago we reported that Google Search Console said "issue validation is temporarily disabled due to upcoming changes in the report." Well, it might be working for some folks, even back when I first reported it. Note - the message is still posted in the coverage report section but submitting the "validate fix" command may end up working.
- Google Knowledge Panel Types Option Leads To Featured Snippets
Mordy Oberstein spotted a feature, that may or may not be new, where Google is showing a "types" filter in the knowledge panel that ultimately loads featured snippets below it. I can replicate it but here is a video cast of it in action from Mordy on Twitter:
- Google Search Console Team Breaks Down Structure & Development
In the last Google Search Console training video series of the year, Daniel Waisberg of Google brought in a special guest, the Engineering lead for Search Console - Hillel Maoz. In this video they discuss a bit of what happens behind the scenes.
- Happy Holidays From Peter The Greeter Of Google
Here is the smiliest Googler, Peter the Greeter, who has for a couple of years camped outside Google welcoming/greeting folks to the GooglePlex, Google's Mountain View office. Here he is with an old
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- The Search Central Help Community is now available in Chinese in addition to 13 other languages across the world. Calling all Chinese content creators to join the new community to help each other create g, Google's Product Experts Program on Twitter
- Yeah, that's our recommended approach. Keep a persistent "current information" URL, move older versions into a linked archive., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Video: Joe Beccalori on the importance of blending SEO with other digital marketing
- Some early observations on the Google December core update
Other Great Search Stories:
