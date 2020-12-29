Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2020

Dec 29, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Passage Indexing Won't Look Different From Normal Search Result Snippets
    Since Google announced passage indexing (ranking) many assumed they would look different in the search results. But no, they won't look any different according to Danny Sullivan of Google. Danny told me on Twitter that passage indexing "doesn't change the look of results."
  • Google: Nosnippet Tag Won't Prevent Passage Indexing From Ranking
    Google's Danny Sullivan has said that using the nosnippet tag won't prevent your pages or passages from your pages from being ranked in Google Search. Danny Sullivan said on Twitter "you can't use it to block parts of a page from being indexed for ranking."
  • Google Search Console Issue Validation May Be Working
    A couple of weeks ago we reported that Google Search Console said "issue validation is temporarily disabled due to upcoming changes in the report." Well, it might be working for some folks, even back when I first reported it. Note - the message is still posted in the coverage report section but submitting the "validate fix" command may end up working.
  • Google Knowledge Panel Types Option Leads To Featured Snippets
    Mordy Oberstein spotted a feature, that may or may not be new, where Google is showing a "types" filter in the knowledge panel that ultimately loads featured snippets below it. I can replicate it but here is a video cast of it in action from Mordy on Twitter:
  • Google Search Console Team Breaks Down Structure & Development
    In the last Google Search Console training video series of the year, Daniel Waisberg of Google brought in a special guest, the Engineering lead for Search Console - Hillel Maoz. In this video they discuss a bit of what happens behind the scenes.
  • Happy Holidays From Peter The Greeter Of Google
    Here is the smiliest Googler, Peter the Greeter, who has for a couple of years camped outside Google welcoming/greeting folks to the GooglePlex, Google's Mountain View office. Here he is with an old

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Previous story: Google: Passage Indexing Won't Look Different From Normal Search Result Snippets
 
blog comments powered by Disqus