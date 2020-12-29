Google Search Console Issue Validation May Be Working

A couple of weeks ago we reported that Google Search Console said "issue validation is temporarily disabled due to upcoming changes in the report." Well, it might be working for some folks, even back when I first reported it. Note - the message is still posted in the coverage report section but submitting the "validate fix" command may end up working.

Here is a screen shot of the notice:

Now, I submitted a request to validate a fix on that day to test it and it took almost a week to get a response, but I did get a response:

Shay Ohayon also did it a bit later and got a positive response in only a single day as he noted on Twitter:

So maybe it works despite Google saying it does not work?

You may see the validate fix button like Dave Davies sees as well:

Not sure if you covered this @rustybrick (did check first through, and didn't see it) but for any in need, the Validate Fix is now working.#Google #SEO pic.twitter.com/pkKS7CyRji — Dave Davies (@oohloo) December 28, 2020

But do note, I did see that button back when I first reported this news.

