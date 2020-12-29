Google Search Console Team Breaks Down Structure & Development

In the last Google Search Console training video series of the year, Daniel Waisberg of Google brought in a special guest, the Engineering lead for Search Console - Hillel Maoz. In this video they discuss a bit of what happens behind the scenes.

Here is the video:

The two of them explain how the team is structured and how the team structures its development. Here is a bit of an outline of what they spoke about:

Search Analytics

Click and Impressions Data



Stores Data for 16 Months



Mostly visible in Performance report

Reporting

How Google Sees Your Pages



Crawl Errors



Structured Data Issues



Debug, fix and inform Google of fixes



Debugging Tools like URL Inspection Tool

Configuration

Site management



User Configuration



Site Verification



Data Security



Email Notification & Communication

On the Search Console Development time:

Define what can help a page succeed in search

Classify all the pages in the Google index and annotate any issues

Help site owners to fix their web sites

Forum discussion at Twitter.