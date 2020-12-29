Google Search Console Team Breaks Down Structure & Development

In the last Google Search Console training video series of the year, Daniel Waisberg of Google brought in a special guest, the Engineering lead for Search Console - Hillel Maoz. In this video they discuss a bit of what happens behind the scenes.
Here is the video:
The two of them explain how the team is structured and how the team structures its development. Here is a bit of an outline of what they spoke about:
- Search Analytics
- Click and Impressions Data
- Stores Data for 16 Months
- Mostly visible in Performance report
- Reporting
- How Google Sees Your Pages
- Crawl Errors
- Structured Data Issues
- Debug, fix and inform Google of fixes
- Debugging Tools like URL Inspection Tool
- Configuration
- Site management
- User Configuration
- Site Verification
- Data Security
- Email Notification & Communication
On the Search Console Development time:
- Define what can help a page succeed in search
- Classify all the pages in the Google index and annotate any issues
- Help site owners to fix their web sites
